News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

New Highbury pool officially opened after devastating fire

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:14 AM May 19, 2021   
Islington Mayor Cllr Janet Burgess cuts the ribbon to officially open the new Highbury Pool

Islington Mayor Cllr Janet Burgess cuts the ribbon to officially open the new Highbury Pool - Credit: ©2021 Steve Bainbridge

The pool at Highbury Leisure Centre was officially opened today (May 18) by Islington's mayor Janet Burgess, nearly three years after it was hit by a devastating fire.  

The centre in Highbury Crescent was badly damaged by a blaze and its roof was completely gutted in 2018, just 18 months after it was given a £2.5m refurbishment.

Contractors working on the roof of the GLL-run facility were to blame, according to the London Fire Brigade.

Since then, Islington Council and social enterprise GLL - which manages leisure centres, courts and pitches across London under its Better brand - have worked with contractors on planning, building and restoring the pool hall back to its former glory.

The new pool hall boasts a six lane, 25-metre main pool as well as a 10.44m by 9.47m teaching pool, with a glazed spectator gallery.

Although the first visitors to the pool were welcomed in last month, the easing of Covid-19 restrictions this week allowed for the new pool to be officially opened.

Cllr Burgess said: “We know how important Highbury Pool is to the local community, and how much devastation and sadness the fire there caused.

“Local people deserve the best and, alongside GLL, we have worked tirelessly to rebuild the pool hall to the highest possible standard.

Most Read

  1. 1 Interior designer ditches job to launch zero waste food store
  2. 2 Crime plummeted in Islington during Covid pandemic, new figures reveal 
  3. 3 Boris Johnson urges everyone to get the jab on vaccination hub visit
  1. 4 Indian variant of Covid-19 - what's the situation in London?
  2. 5 New nightclub Glam to open in Shoreditch in June 
  3. 6 Tollington by-election imminent as Richard Watts joins Khan's 'top team'
  4. 7 Reader letters: Islington's Low Traffic Neighbourhoods - for and against
  5. 8 Could Islington become a holiday destination?
  6. 9 Jailed: Former Islington police officer raped children's home teen
  7. 10 Children's adventure book inspired by retired greyhounds

“With Covid-19 lockdown restrictions easing and life starting to return to normality, we are delighted that local people and customers will be able to enjoy using the new pool hall.”

The council's health chief Cllr Nurullah Turan added: “Highbury is one of the busiest leisure centres in London, and we know that the pool hall has been sorely missed since the fire. 

"Thanks to the incredible hard work of the council, GLL and contractors, users are now able to enjoy an even better pool hall than before.”

All the new facilities are fully accessible throughout, with disabled changing facilities and pool hoists to aid access for all users.

Highbury Leisure Centre is also befitting from a refurbished gym and a new functional fitness area.

Customers are asked to book a timeslot using the Better UK app or website.

Islington News
Highbury news

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro congratulates his players at the end of the Vitality Women's FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace

Match Report

Arsenal Women on cloud nine after big FA Cup win

Josh Bunting

Logo Icon
Marriott Road, where fire fighters are tackling a house fire

London Fire Brigade

Six flee Finsbury Park house fire

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for 2.1pc of all deaths in England and Wales in the last week of April 

Coronavirus

Revealed: Latest Covid-related death figures for Islington

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Dame Alice Owens School in Potters Bar

Education News

Dame Alice Owen pupils protest over racist language

Daniel Mountney

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus