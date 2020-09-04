New outdoor market opens in Islington

A new outdoor market in Islington is all set to open.

Stalls at Boulevard Market in Islington Square will be selling fresh produce, artisan food and drink, street food, cut flowers, handcrafted accessories and designer items from today (September 4).

Richard Pilkington, senior managing director and head of European real estate at Islington’s Square owners Cain International, said: “We’re pleased to be able to support the producers and makers taking part, which in turn will bring a vibrant experience for Islington residents to look forward to each weekend.”

With a main entrance via a Grade II-listed entrance on Upper Street, the site was launched in collaboration with ethical and sustainable specialists Real Food Markets and has been inspired by London’s traditional market stalls.

It is open 12pm to 7pm on Fridays, 10am to 5pm on Saturdays, and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.