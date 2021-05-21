News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

New Islington pop-up clinics make it easier to get Covid-19 jab

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:03 PM May 21, 2021   
Public Health Nurse Deirdre Murphy with a vial of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination at the mass v

Professor Kevin Fenton, London regional director for Public Health England, has advised people to get a Covid vaccine jab after an increase in cases of a variant of concern from India. - Credit: PA

New pop-up clinics in Islington will make it easier for those eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine – especially those who are elderly, homeless, vulnerable or in need of support – to get it closer to home.

University College Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH) is working with local NHS partners and Islington Council to put on the clinics until the end of June.

Each one will be in place for two or three days in a set week and advisors will be on hand to answer queries and concerns.

The council's safety chief, Cllr Sue Lukes, said: "We know some have found it difficult to get to the centres, so we are bringing the centres to them. 

“The vaccine is absolutely vital – it’s helping to bring us out of the pandemic, and we’re working with the NHS to help make it as easy as possible for people to get the vaccine close to home."

You may also want to watch:

Call 020 7527 8222 or see islington.gov.uk/covid-vaccinations for more details.

Most Read

  1. 1 Caledonian Road adult gaming centre bid sparks concerns
  2. 2 Letters: More on Islington's Low Traffic Neighbourhood scheme
  3. 3 Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz takes over as leader of Islington Council
  1. 4 'A new tomorrow': Troy Gallagher takes over as Islington’s mayor
  2. 5 Book of Holloway Prison experiences is Sunday Times bestseller
  3. 6 Former Islington boxing club fighter Slavisa Gegic turns professional
  4. 7 Islington Council hails Canonbury East and Clerkenwell Green LTNs a success
  5. 8 'Exploding bike charger sparked Finsbury Park fire', say investigators
  6. 9 Inaugural festival of guided walks comes to Islington
  7. 10 Tollington by-election imminent as Richard Watts joins Khan's 'top team'
Coronavirus
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Kenneth Lamb, 73, of York was found guilty of multiple sexual offences at Hull Crown Court

Islington Council

Jailed: Former Islington police officer raped children's home teen

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro congratulates his players at the end of the Vitality Women's FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace

Match Report

Arsenal Women on cloud nine after big FA Cup win

Josh Bunting

Logo Icon
Dame Alice Owens School in Potters Bar

Education News

Dame Alice Owen pupils protest over racist language

Daniel Mountney

Logo Icon
Regent's canal

Environment News | Opinion

Could Islington become a holiday destination?

Nicola Baird, Climate campaigner Islingtonfacesblog.Com

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus