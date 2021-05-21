Published: 5:03 PM May 21, 2021

Professor Kevin Fenton, London regional director for Public Health England, has advised people to get a Covid vaccine jab after an increase in cases of a variant of concern from India. - Credit: PA

New pop-up clinics in Islington will make it easier for those eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine – especially those who are elderly, homeless, vulnerable or in need of support – to get it closer to home.

University College Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH) is working with local NHS partners and Islington Council to put on the clinics until the end of June.

Each one will be in place for two or three days in a set week and advisors will be on hand to answer queries and concerns.

The council's safety chief, Cllr Sue Lukes, said: "We know some have found it difficult to get to the centres, so we are bringing the centres to them.

“The vaccine is absolutely vital – it’s helping to bring us out of the pandemic, and we’re working with the NHS to help make it as easy as possible for people to get the vaccine close to home."

Call 020 7527 8222 or see islington.gov.uk/covid-vaccinations for more details.