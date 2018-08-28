Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Imam gets OBE for bringing ‘wonderful Finsbury Park community together’ after terror attack

PUBLISHED: 09:40 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 02 January 2019

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud speaks at the Islington Town Hall event to mark a year since the Finsbury Park terror attack. Picture: Polly Hancock

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud speaks at the Islington Town Hall event to mark a year since the Finsbury Park terror attack. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

An imam who asked people not to hurt a far-right terrorist after he ploughed his car into worshippers in Finsbury Park has been commended for his bravery in the New Year’s Honours list.

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud, who formerly led the congregation at Muslim Welfare House, is to be made an OBE in recognition of his service to the community, most notably in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attack that killed 51-year-old grandfather Makram Ali in June 2017.

Mr Mahmoud intervened after Darren Osborne, who was radicalised by the likes of English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson, drove his van into crowd of pedestrians gathered near the entrance to Muslim Welfare House in Seven Sisters Road.

The Labour leader and Islington North veteran Jeremy Corbyn said the imam is “an amazing man”.

He told the Gazette: “His humanity presence of mind and belief in justice are to be highly commended,” Jeremy Corbyn told the Gazette.

“Makram Ali died as a victim of an abominable attack on worshippers.

“Mohammed helped calm the situation and start to bring our wonderful community together.”

After the van mounted the pavement and hit members of the Muslim community, Mr Mahmoud helped to flag down an ambulance and urged people not to hurt the terrorist.

Mr Mahmoud is now based at the East London Mosque in Whitechapel.

Murderer Osborne was sentenced to life with a minimum of 43 years in February.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jazz musician at centre of antisemitism row denies he breached Islington gig ban, saying: It was Santa Claus on the sax, not me

Gilad Atzmon was not allowed to play at the Islington Assembly Hall. Picture: Tali Atzmon

Man wanted over late-night sexual assault in Holloway

Do you know this man?

Arsenal v Fulham: PREVIEW

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates Ainsley Maitland-Niles' goal in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Islington’s year in news: Gazette recaps the best, worst and oddest of 2018

Some of the Islington Gazette's front pages from 2018.

Chapel Market pie and mash shop Manze’s set to close for good

An old shot of M. Manze from the late 1970s.

Most Read

MATCHDAY LIVE: Brentford v Norwich City – Canaries bid for buzzing start to 2019

Norwich City look for a reponse and a positive start to 2019 when they face improving Brentford at Griffin Park.

‘My feeling is we were more or less not allowed to win’ - Farke rues ref justice after City’s 1-1 Brentford comeback

Ben Godfrey leads the celebrations for Timm Klose's late leveller at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s brave 1-1 Championship draw against Brentford

Timm Klose salvaged a point at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City transfer rumours: Swansea interested in taking Oliveira off City’s hands

Nelson Oliveira scored his third goal in four games for City's U23s this season when he played against Wolfsburg II PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Winger’s City nightmare ends as he makes January loan switch

Matt Jarvis has joined League One Walsall on losn for the rest of the season. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Imam gets OBE for bringing ‘wonderful Finsbury Park community together’ after terror attack

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud speaks at the Islington Town Hall event to mark a year since the Finsbury Park terror attack. Picture: Polly Hancock

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: Our challenge is to improve defensively

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham: Gunners welcome 2019 with unconvincing win over dreadful Fulham

Arsenal v Fulham: PREVIEW

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates Ainsley Maitland-Niles' goal in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists