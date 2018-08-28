Imam gets OBE for bringing ‘wonderful Finsbury Park community together’ after terror attack

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud speaks at the Islington Town Hall event to mark a year since the Finsbury Park terror attack. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

An imam who asked people not to hurt a far-right terrorist after he ploughed his car into worshippers in Finsbury Park has been commended for his bravery in the New Year’s Honours list.

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud, who formerly led the congregation at Muslim Welfare House, is to be made an OBE in recognition of his service to the community, most notably in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attack that killed 51-year-old grandfather Makram Ali in June 2017.

Mr Mahmoud intervened after Darren Osborne, who was radicalised by the likes of English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson, drove his van into crowd of pedestrians gathered near the entrance to Muslim Welfare House in Seven Sisters Road.

The Labour leader and Islington North veteran Jeremy Corbyn said the imam is “an amazing man”.

He told the Gazette: “His humanity presence of mind and belief in justice are to be highly commended,” Jeremy Corbyn told the Gazette.

“Makram Ali died as a victim of an abominable attack on worshippers.

“Mohammed helped calm the situation and start to bring our wonderful community together.”

After the van mounted the pavement and hit members of the Muslim community, Mr Mahmoud helped to flag down an ambulance and urged people not to hurt the terrorist.

Mr Mahmoud is now based at the East London Mosque in Whitechapel.

Murderer Osborne was sentenced to life with a minimum of 43 years in February.