Newington Green crash: Air ambulance called after car overturned in collision

An air ambulance was deployed after two cars collided in the Mildmay Park area on September 1, 2019. Picture: @_ObsessedWSound Archant

An air ambulance was called after a car was "overturned" by a collision in Newington Green yesterday.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) and Met Police were called at about 4.30pm to reports of a collision in Mildmay Grove South.

A London's Air Ambulance helicopter landed in St Paul's Shrubbery, and a person was taken to hospital - but a Met Police spokesperson said: "Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. There have been no arrests."

An LAS spokesperson said: "We sent an advanced paramedic, an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and two medics in cars to the scene. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance and our hazardous area response team (HART).

"We treated two people at the scene and took one of the two to hospital."