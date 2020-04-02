Newington Green crash: Man arrested on suspicion of possessing weapon and class A drugs after police chase
PUBLISHED: 11:38 02 April 2020
A police chased ended with a car crashing in Newington Green on Wednesday.
Officers arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving, failure to stop for police and possession of class A drugs and a dangerous weapon.
This comes after police on patrol in Newington Green signalled for a vehicle to stop, but the driver sped off.
A car collided into the railings of Newington Green park but no one was hurt. A man was arrested on the aforesaid grounds.
He is currently in custody at a north London police station.
