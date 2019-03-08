Newington Green fight: Late night brawl causes travel disruption
PUBLISHED: 09:03 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 17 April 2019
Archant
A group of men scrapping in Newington Green causes travel disruption last night.
Police were called to reports of a “group of males” brawling at 10.51pm. They searched the scene but the fighters had scarpered.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “No persons injured were found. No offences presented.”
The investigation caused diversions on the 21, 73, 141, 236, 241, 476 and N73 bus routes – but Transport for London said normal services had resumed at about 3.00am.
