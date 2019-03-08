Newington Green fight: Late night brawl causes travel disruption

Newington Green Archant

A group of men scrapping in Newington Green causes travel disruption last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to reports of a “group of males” brawling at 10.51pm. They searched the scene but the fighters had scarpered.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “No persons injured were found. No offences presented.”

The investigation caused diversions on the 21, 73, 141, 236, 241, 476 and N73 bus routes – but Transport for London said normal services had resumed at about 3.00am.

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244