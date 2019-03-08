Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Newington Green fight: Late night brawl causes travel disruption

PUBLISHED: 09:03 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 17 April 2019

Newington Green

Newington Green

Archant

A group of men scrapping in Newington Green causes travel disruption last night.

Police were called to reports of a “group of males” brawling at 10.51pm. They searched the scene but the fighters had scarpered.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “No persons injured were found. No offences presented.”

The investigation caused diversions on the 21, 73, 141, 236, 241, 476 and N73 bus routes – but Transport for London said normal services had resumed at about 3.00am.

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244

Most Read

‘Terrifying and traumatic’: Liverpool Road 999 caller guilty of attacking police officers with knife – but cleared of attempted murder

Alex Traykov. Picture: Met Police

Emily Thornberry talks Brexit, crime in Cally, air quality and leading Labour

Emily Thornberry MP at her constituancy office in Barnsbury Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

Watford 0-1 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS (including Troy ‘Cojones’ Deeney)

Watford's Troy Deeney walks off the pitch after receiving a red card for violent conduct during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA

Police cadet who survived slashing leads City and Islington College students in “fear the silence not the streets” march

City and Islington College students protesting against knife crime. Picture: Danish Ahmed

Newington Green fight: Late night brawl causes travel disruption

Newington Green

Most Read

‘Terrifying and traumatic’: Liverpool Road 999 caller guilty of attacking police officers with knife – but cleared of attempted murder

Alex Traykov. Picture: Met Police

Emily Thornberry talks Brexit, crime in Cally, air quality and leading Labour

Emily Thornberry MP at her constituancy office in Barnsbury Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

Watford 0-1 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS (including Troy ‘Cojones’ Deeney)

Watford's Troy Deeney walks off the pitch after receiving a red card for violent conduct during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA

Police cadet who survived slashing leads City and Islington College students in “fear the silence not the streets” march

City and Islington College students protesting against knife crime. Picture: Danish Ahmed

Newington Green fight: Late night brawl causes travel disruption

Newington Green

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Newington Green fight: Late night brawl causes travel disruption

Newington Green

Islington pair Abdullah and Campbell win titles at finals of national championships

Islington duo Jem Campbell (left) and Masood Abdullah show of the titles they won at the England Boxing National Amateur Championship finals (pic: Islington BC)

‘Terrifying and traumatic’: Liverpool Road 999 caller guilty of attacking police officers with knife – but cleared of attempted murder

Alex Traykov. Picture: Met Police

Josh Widdicombe and Romesh Ranganathan among stars announced for Union Chapel cancer charity gig

Josh Widdicombe, Romesh Ranganathan and Ellie Taylor will perform at the Union Chapel. Picture: PA

The Toy Project: Archway charity takes puppet shows to Grenadian primary school kids

The Toy Project in Grenanda. Picture: Jane Garfield
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists