Project fundraising £12,000 to settle refugee family in Newington Green

Volunteers are fundraising to settle a Syrian refugee family into housing, support and education in Newington Green.

The Newington Green Sponsors Refugees project aims to raise £12,000 to support a family for a minimum of one year with accommodation, English lessons and skills workshops.

Anastasia Chisolm, a volunteer on the project, said: “From grassroots efforts, we work towards being able to host and welcome a family into our local area.

“We want to empower the family that we’re matched with to live in dignity and in independence. This isn’t propping up a family and making them reliant on you.

“This is giving them the skills to settle into the community on their own volition.”

Volunteers are promoting their fundraising through social media and encouraging people to join the Refugees Still Welcome Assembly on Zoom on December 6 to celebrate community sponsorship projects.

Find out more here.