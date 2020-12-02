News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Project fundraising £12,000 to settle refugee family in Newington Green

Joely Santa Cruz

Published: 4:01 PM December 2, 2020    Updated: 11:05 AM December 9, 2020
Volunteers with the Newington Green Sponsors Refugees project.

Volunteers with the Newington Green Sponsors Refugees project. Clockwise from the left: Fiona (left) and Lizzie (right), Haya, Anastasia, Chloe and Ernestas.

Volunteers are fundraising to settle a Syrian refugee family into housing, support and education in Newington Green.

Newington Green Sponsors Refugees project volunteer Anastasia. Picture:  Submitted by Anastasia

Newington Green Sponsors Refugees project volunteer Anastasia. Picture: Submitted by Anastasia - Credit: Archant

The Newington Green Sponsors Refugees project aims to raise £12,000 to support a family for a minimum of one year with accommodation, English lessons and skills workshops.

Anastasia Chisolm, a volunteer on the project, said: “From grassroots efforts, we work towards being able to host and welcome a family into our local area.

“We want to empower the family that we’re matched with to live in dignity and in independence. This isn’t propping up a family and making them reliant on you.

“This is giving them the skills to settle into the community on their own volition.”

Newington Green Sponsors Refugees project volunteer Chloe. Picture: Lily Sawyer

Newington Green Sponsors Refugees project volunteer Chloe. Picture: Lily Sawyer - Credit: Archant

Volunteers are promoting their fundraising through social media and encouraging people to join the Refugees Still Welcome Assembly on Zoom on December 6 to celebrate community sponsorship projects.

Find out more here.

Newington Green Sponsors Refugees project volunteer Ernestas. Picture: Hettie Pearson Photography

Newington Green Sponsors Refugees project volunteer Ernestas. Picture: Hettie Pearson Photography - Credit: Archant

Volunteers with the Newington Green Sponsors Refugees project. Fiona (left) and Lizzie (right). Picture: Submitted by Lizzie

Volunteers with the Newington Green Sponsors Refugees project. Fiona (left) and Lizzie (right). Picture: Submitted by Lizzie - Credit: Archant

Haya, a volunteer with the Newington Green Sponsors Refugees project. Picture: Submitted by Haya

Haya, a volunteer with the Newington Green Sponsors Refugees project. Picture: Submitted by Haya - Credit: Archant

