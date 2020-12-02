News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette Home > News

Project fundraising £12,000 to settle refugee family in Newington Green

Logo Icon

Joely Santa Cruz

Published: 9:57 AM December 2, 2020    Updated: 9:20 AM December 10, 2020
Montage of people who are involved in the Newington Green Sponsors Refugees project smiling

Volunteers with the Newington Green Sponsors Refugees project. Clockwise from the left: Fiona (left) and Lizzie (right), Haya, Anastasia, Chloe and Ernestas. Pictures: Of Chloe: Lily Sawyer, of Ernestas: Hettie Pearson Photography. - Credit: Of Chloe: Lily Sawyer, of Ernestas: Hettie Pearson Photography.

Volunteers are fundraising to settle a Syrian refugee family into housing, support and education in Newington Green.

The Newington Green Sponsors Refugees project aims to raise £12,000 to support a family for a minimum of one year with accommodation, English lessons and skills workshops.

Anastasia Chisolm, a volunteer on the project, said: “From grassroots efforts, we work towards being able to host and welcome a family into our local area.

“We want to empower the family that we’re matched with to live in dignity and in independence. This isn’t propping up a family and making them reliant on you.

“This is giving them the skills to settle into the community on their own volition.”

You may also want to watch:

Volunteers are promoting their fundraising through social media and encouraging people to join the Refugees Still Welcome Assembly on Zoom on December 6 to celebrate community sponsorship projects.

Find out more at https://actionnetwork.org/events/refugees-still-welcome-assembly

Most Read

  1. 1 Police appeal to identify man following Old Street nightclub sex assault
  2. 2 Twenty residents rescued from fire in Islington block of flats
  3. 3 Sixth man charged with the murder of Imani Allaway-Muir
  1. 4 Islington drug dealer handed three years after police uncover Class A ‘haul’
  2. 5 Islington farmers' market supporting independent businesses
  3. 6 Islington volunteer marks World AIDS Day with 30km charity walk
  4. 7 Album review: Kelly Jones - Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day
  5. 8 ‘Homelessness isn’t a crime’: Islington Council refuses to comply with government’s new immigration deportation rule
  6. 9 Islington blogger crowdfunding £1,200 towards project to tackle climate crisis
  7. 10 Welcome to the new-look Islington Gazette website

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clerkenwell Parochial School - where Charles Dickens used to read his...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon

Youth clubs, parks and infrastructure - how residents would like £1.6m...

Daniel Fessahaye

person

Coronavirus

Islington bike thefts at highest since 2011, data reveals

Emma Magnus

person

Project fundraising £12,000 to settle refugee family in Newington Green

Joely Santa Cruz

person
Comments powered by Disqus