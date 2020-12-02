Project fundraising £12,000 to settle refugee family in Newington Green
Joely Santa Cruz
- Credit: Of Chloe: Lily Sawyer, of Ernestas: Hettie Pearson Photography.
Volunteers are fundraising to settle a Syrian refugee family into housing, support and education in Newington Green.
The Newington Green Sponsors Refugees project aims to raise £12,000 to support a family for a minimum of one year with accommodation, English lessons and skills workshops.
Anastasia Chisolm, a volunteer on the project, said: “From grassroots efforts, we work towards being able to host and welcome a family into our local area.
“We want to empower the family that we’re matched with to live in dignity and in independence. This isn’t propping up a family and making them reliant on you.
“This is giving them the skills to settle into the community on their own volition.”
You may also want to watch:
Volunteers are promoting their fundraising through social media and encouraging people to join the Refugees Still Welcome Assembly on Zoom on December 6 to celebrate community sponsorship projects.
Find out more at https://actionnetwork.org/events/refugees-still-welcome-assembly
