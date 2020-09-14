Search

Nice N’ Spiky trials socially distanced stand-up comedy in Angel

PUBLISHED: 15:15 14 September 2020

The comedy event at Katsute100 in Islington High Street. Picture: @nicenspiky

The comedy event at Katsute100 in Islington High Street. Picture: @nicenspiky

@nicenspiky

Stand-up comics tried out their new jokes in front of a sold-out crowd of socially distanced 17 people in a Japanese tea shop garden on Sunday.

The comedy event at Katsute100 in Islington High Street. Picture: @nicenspiky

There were almost as many comedians as members of the audience when promoters Nice N’ Spiky brought together rising stars Olga Koch, Toussaint Douglass, Russell Hicks, Sara Barron, Tania Edwards, Joey Page and Rick Kieswetter.

for the gig at Katsute 100 in Islington High Street in Angel.

Nice N’ Spiky comedy producer Clara Heimerdinger said: “We came together to celebrate two independent businesses during tough times. Lots of tea, sake and matcha was consumed, and many laughs were had.

“With pop up outdoor gigs you never know whether you’re going to get the right weather, temperature or sound but this was just perfect.

“We met a whole load of new comedy and tea fans who were really up for this experiment, and some of the funniest heckles came from seagulls, neighbours and air traffic.”

More shows are set to take place next month.

See nicenspiky.com.

