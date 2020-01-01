Police charge nine people with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

Police have charged nine people with conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs after a series of raids in and around Islington on Wednesday.

Officers raided nine properties, seized 10 vehicles to be searched, and arrested 10 people as part of the operation set up in 2019 to crackdown on drug dealing in Islington.

The nine people charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis between November 1, 2019 and April 15 are: Bean Meah, 30, of Centurion Close, Cally; George McMullen, 24, and Billy McMullen, both of Coinstone Way, Cally; Curtis Byfield, 34, of Polygon Road, King’s Cross; Hal O’Sullivan, 20, of Middleton Grove, Holloway; Thomas Hall, 53, of Byworth Close; Dean Hall-Meah, 24, of Crommer Street, King’s Cross; Thomas Boyce, 25, of Brecknock Road, Finsbury Park; and Max Swinton, 21, of Haslam Close.

Meah and McMullen were also charged with possession of criminal property.

All of the above have been remanded in custody were due appear via video link at Bromley Magistrates Court on Friday.

A 31-year-old man was released under investigation.