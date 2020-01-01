Search

Police charge nine people with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

PUBLISHED: 15:59 17 April 2020

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Police have charged nine people with conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs after a series of raids in and around Islington on Wednesday.

Officers raided nine properties, seized 10 vehicles to be searched, and arrested 10 people as part of the operation set up in 2019 to crackdown on drug dealing in Islington.

The nine people charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis between November 1, 2019 and April 15 are: Bean Meah, 30, of Centurion Close, Cally; George McMullen, 24, and Billy McMullen, both of Coinstone Way, Cally; Curtis Byfield, 34, of Polygon Road, King’s Cross; Hal O’Sullivan, 20, of Middleton Grove, Holloway; Thomas Hall, 53, of Byworth Close; Dean Hall-Meah, 24, of Crommer Street, King’s Cross; Thomas Boyce, 25, of Brecknock Road, Finsbury Park; and Max Swinton, 21, of Haslam Close.

Meah and McMullen were also charged with possession of criminal property.

All of the above have been remanded in custody were due appear via video link at Bromley Magistrates Court on Friday.

A 31-year-old man was released under investigation.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Top cop blasts fake police letter wrongly claiming ‘code red lockdown’ has been declared

Ch Supt Raj Kohli. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

10 arrested and vehicles, cash and drugs seized as police target drug dealing in Islington

Cash seized by police in Islington.

Coronavirus: Newington Green cobbler and his father who co-founded Hackney Cypriot Association both lost to Covid-19

Ahmet Kamil runs High Class Shoes in Newington Green. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Gun and ammunition seized by armed police in Blackstock Road, Finsbury Park

A file image of the Highbury end of Blackstock Road. Picture: David Howard/Geograph/CC BY-SA 2.0

Coronavirus: Police and councils step up patrols in Blackstock Road after social distancing complaints

Officers in Blackstock Road to enforce social distancing. Picture: Islington Council

