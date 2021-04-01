Nominations open for Islington in Bloom horticultural contest
Nominations are open for the Islington in Bloom competition.
Organised by the council and Islington Gardeners, Islington in Bloom gives residents a chance to take part by sprucing up their gardens, creating a colourful window display, or by growing gorgeous houseplants.
This year’s competition sees the introduction of a new category – best edible garden – to celebrate the most visually appealing and nutritious gardens in the borough.
Other categories are for the best back garden, front garden, container garden, children’s planting (14 years and under), window box, house plant, community garden and tree pit.
The council hopes the competition will encourage people to take up the hobby, which can be therapeutic and have a positive impact on mental health, during what remains a challenging time for many.
Entrants should send one or two photos to judges at inbloom@islington.gov.uk, specifying what category they want to enter along with some personal details.
