News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Vote for your community’s unsung hero! Nominations open for Islington’s Mayor’s Civic Awards 2021

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 7:24 PM January 4, 2021   
Last year's Mayor's Civic Awards with then-mayor Cllr Dave Poyser. Picture: Islington Council

Last year's Mayor's Civic Awards with then-mayor Cllr Dave Poyser. Picture: Islington Council - Credit: Archant

Nominations are now open for the 2021 Mayor’s Civic Awards and the Ben Kinsella Award, which honour the unsung heroes who are making a difference in their communities.

This year’s winners will be announced on April 22 at a ceremony which will either be held either online or in the Assembly Hall, depending on the coronavirus pandemic situation.

Nominations can be made online until February 19.

The civic award scheme acknowledges people's selfless hard work to improve the lives of others, and the council is looking for individuals, families and groups who have made an outstanding contribution to life in the borough. 

The Ben Kinsella Award meanwhile looks to recognise an Islington resident aged 18 or under who is making a difference. It was set up in memory of stabbing victim Ben, who was just 16 when he was attacked on his way home from the pub.

To make a nomination go to bit.ly/civicaward2021.

You may also want to watch:

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opinion

People Friendly Streets: hope for lasting change

David Harrison, Living Streets Islington

Logo Icon

Volunteers set up two Islington soup kitchens for Christmas Day

John Abiona

Logo Icon

Primary schools to remain closed after government U-turn

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon

Obituary

Tributes paid to owner of 'world-class' Islington venue

Charissa Cheong

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus