Vote for your community’s unsung hero! Nominations open for Islington’s Mayor’s Civic Awards 2021

Published: 7:24 PM January 4, 2021

Nominations are now open for the 2021 Mayor’s Civic Awards and the Ben Kinsella Award, which honour the unsung heroes who are making a difference in their communities.

This year’s winners will be announced on April 22 at a ceremony which will either be held either online or in the Assembly Hall, depending on the coronavirus pandemic situation.

Nominations can be made online until February 19.

The civic award scheme acknowledges people's selfless hard work to improve the lives of others, and the council is looking for individuals, families and groups who have made an outstanding contribution to life in the borough.

The Ben Kinsella Award meanwhile looks to recognise an Islington resident aged 18 or under who is making a difference. It was set up in memory of stabbing victim Ben, who was just 16 when he was attacked on his way home from the pub.

To make a nomination go to bit.ly/civicaward2021.