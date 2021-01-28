Non-symptomatic Covid-19 test sites open in Islington

Published: 11:30 AM January 28, 2021

Four asymptomatic Covid testing sites for key workers are now open in Islington.

People without symptoms of coronavirus can go to Arsenal Community Hub in Benwell Road, Islington Assembly Hall in Upper Street, St Luke's church in Holloway in Hillmarton Road, or Vibast Community Centre in Old Street to get a free NHS lateral flow test.

It takes about 15 minutes and provides a positive or negative result in an hour.

Frontline key workers who must leave home for their job should book a test online and bring a device that can receive texts to their appointment.

Islington Council has advised key workers to be tested regularly, but asked them to leave at least five days between appointments.

Non-symptomatic Covid testing is now available at Vibast Community Centre. - Credit: Islington Council

Cllr Sue Lukes, executive member for community safety in Islington, said: "Non-symptomatic testing for Covid is a vital way to reduce the spread of this terrible disease, and to help our key workers who might be unknowingly carrying the virus to find out, stay home and keep our community safe."

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 should book a symptomatic test at nhs.uk/coronavirus or on 119. You will be directed to centres at the Sobell Leisure Centre or Finsbury Leisure Centre.

