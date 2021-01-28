News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Non-symptomatic Covid-19 test sites open in Islington

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 11:30 AM January 28, 2021   
Coronavirus tests

Islington Council has opened asymptomatic Covid testing sites. - Credit: Islington Council

Four asymptomatic Covid testing sites for key workers are now open in Islington. 

People without symptoms of coronavirus can go to Arsenal Community Hub in Benwell Road, Islington Assembly Hall in Upper Street, St Luke's church in Holloway in Hillmarton Road, or Vibast Community Centre in Old Street to get a free NHS lateral flow test.

It takes about 15 minutes and provides a positive or negative result in an hour. 

Frontline key workers who must leave home for their job should book a test online and bring a device that can receive texts to their appointment.

Islington Council has advised key workers to be tested regularly, but asked them to leave at least five days between appointments. 

Coronavirus test

Non-symptomatic Covid testing is now available at Vibast Community Centre. - Credit: Islington Council

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Sue Lukes, executive member for community safety in Islington, said: "Non-symptomatic testing for Covid is a vital way to reduce the spread of this terrible disease, and to help our key workers who might be unknowingly carrying the virus to find out, stay home and keep our community safe."

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 should book a symptomatic test at nhs.uk/coronavirus or on 119. You will be directed to centres at the Sobell Leisure Centre or Finsbury Leisure Centre. 

Covid-19/coronavirus tests in Islington

Non-symptomatic Covid testing is now available at Vibast Community Centre. - Credit: Islington Council


Most Read

  1. 1 Archway murder investigation launched as 15-year-old victim named
  2. 2 Archway stabbing: 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder
  3. 3 Islington man sentenced after spate of motorbike and bike thefts
  1. 4 Teenager dies after stabbing in Archway
  2. 5 Barnsbury homes evacuated after burst Thames Water pipe floods basements
  3. 6 Pictures: Scenes in Islington and Hackney after snowfall blankets London
  4. 7 Archway man jailed after causing 'totally avoidable' crash
  5. 8 Tributes paid to Islington student fatally stabbed in Tottenham
  6. 9 Man wrestled to floor during attempted robbery in Finsbury Park
  7. 10 Celeste: Not Your Muse
Coronavirus
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Environment News | Opinion

Countryside walking would be lovely - but the city has much to offer

David Harrison, Walking campaigner

Logo Icon

Thousands back petition for exemptions in Highbury People Friendly Streets

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon

Knife Crime

Two 16-year-olds charged with murder of Islington student

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon

High Court ruling 'will not directly impact' People Friendly Streets

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus