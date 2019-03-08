NowMedical: Controversial company that found homeless torture survivor 'not vulnerable' could be out of contract with Islington Council next year, FoI stats show

A controversial medical firm that was blasted for labelling a homeless torture survivor not vulnerable and suggesting a cancer patient didn’t qualify for priority housing could see its relationship with Islington Council end as soon as 2020.

NowMedical is contracted to assess housing and homelessness applications and advise Islington Council if people qualify for priority need accommodation – the final decision is then taken by officers.

Now, Freedom of Information (FOI) figures obtained by the Gazette reveal that over the last three years NowMedical has advised on more than 6,000 cases.

In February the Gazette reported the case of a homeless Iranian refugee who couldn't speak English, had been tortured and suffered from PTSD and urinary incontinence linked to beatings. The 37-year-old was repeatedly found not vulnerable by Islington Council, on the advice of NowMedical – but a Central London County Court judge subsequently overturned the decision a year ago.

NowMedical's first report on this case in April 2017 argued the man “did not meet the threshold for being significantly more vulnerable than an ordinary person if homeless” because he had support from two siblings.

A second report noted the man's “depression is reported to have worsened” and that he'd “been experiencing suicidal thoughts”, but it advised there was “nothing to suggest any current suicidal risk or intent.”

The firm eventually conceded two months later that it had “concerns he may deteriorate” without “constant support”, and “would meet the threshold for being vulnerable” without accommodation.

This paper also reported the story of a hidden homeless couple living in temporary accommodation. A 59-year-old woman suffering from breast cancer claimed she couldn't sleep with her partner owing to night sweats brought on by her chemotherapy. She and her doctor said she needed a two-bed council flat but Islington and it's adviser NowMedical agreed the couple could fit two single beds into one small room and weren't in priority housing need.

An FOI request by this paper has revealed the contract between the council and NowMedical is due to expire on March 31, 2020.

It also exposes the sheer volume of applications NowMedical has advised on over the past three years: it 1,622 assessments cases between April 2018 and January 2019 alone. It also advised on 1,536 applications in 2017 to 2018, 1,622 in 2016 to 2017 and 1,225 the previous year.

The borough's housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward carefully reiterated the town hall position at a housing scrutiny meeting last week: that it's “actively looking for alternatives” to the under-fire deal.

The same committee called for a review into NowMedical's contract in February, saying GPs and inhouse medical experts were better placed to advise on a patients medical needs than remote consultants who, it is alleged, more often than not don't meet the applicants.

But Cllr Ward explained the contract ending doesn't necessarily mean Islington will bring the service in house, or start working with a different agency.

The housing chief conceded he has “serious concerns about some of the cases highlighted and the way those cases have been dealt with” – and he says these issues will be “a factor” after March 2020. But, ultimately, the council will have a procurement process once the deal expires.

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn told the Gazette: “We are a bit concerned about NowMedical, we have heard a few troubling stories and we have challenged a lot of their decisions here in Islington.

“NowMedical deals with the cases of people who are in difficult situations and there needs to be a lot more research into what is happening.”

Local authorities like Islington once had in-house consultants, but these have been axed amid ongoing central government cuts.

It should also be noted there are also some 14,000 people on Islington's housing waiting list, so bringing the medical assessments back in house wouldn't directly address the underlying shortage of social housing in the borough.

Islington typically consults NowMedical on homelessness applications, where it advises if people meet the statutory threshold for vulnerability, making them eligible for priority need housing. It also advises if people, for example those with an illness or disability, qualify for enough housing points to move to a different property.

At last week's housing scrutiny committee meeting Cllr Sue Lukes (Lab, Highbury East) said: “We have expressed quite a lot of concern about the way in which NowMedical's reports are being done and the outsourcing of work by the council.

“We need to bring vulnerability back in house, with medical proper advise from people who actually see the people concerned.”

“Part of the issue about NowMedical is cost – I worry we look at assessments and don't look at the cost of defending and losing cases in which NowMedical have been involved.” Public records show Islington paid NowMedical £17,525 in the 12 months to November 2018.

Cllr Lukes also referred to the aforementioned torture survivor initially deemed not vulnerable, which she'd read about in this paper.

She asked the housing officers present “what they learned from that case?”.

Helena Stephenson, head of housing partnerships, said: “I think your points around NowMedical are completely valid and we will feed those back.”

NowMedical states it is the “UK's leading provider of medical housing services [...] advising over 150 local authorities, housing associations and organisations across the UK, providing prompt and professional medical and psychiatric advice on housing applications.”

It also claims its “services are highly cost-effective – for example, reducing time spent in temporary accommodation, and [resulting in] more efficient use of housing stock”.

It charges £35 per case plus VAT for advise on a case that will be returned within a working day. But it costs £50 plus VAT for advise from NowMedical psychiatrists, with a 5-day response time.

The director of NowMedical Ltd, which was set up in 1995, is Dr John Keen.

NowMedical didn't reply to a request for comment.