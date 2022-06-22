Staff at London-based nursery complete breast cancer charity walk, raising £3,540

Staff at Three Little Birds Nurseries raised more than £3,000 for breast cancer research - Credit: Three Little Birds Nurseries

Staff at a London-based nursery group completed a charity walk to raise more than £3,000 for breast cancer research.

Laura Millward was joined by colleagues at Three Little Birds Nurseries as she finished the Moonwalk London Charity Walk, raising £3,540.

Three Little Birds has a base in Islington with Clerkenwell Mount Nursery.

Laura completed the 26.2 mile distance after walking for more than 10 hours to honour her friend Jo who died of breast cancer last year.

James Morris, joint chief executive at Three Little Birds, said: “We pride ourselves on coming together as a team at Three Little Birds so we didn’t think twice about supporting Laura in Jo’s memory.”

Laura was scheduled to participate in the event with Jo in 2020 but it was postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

Participants traditionally wear colourful bras while walking and Laura was no exception.

The Moonwalk London Charity Walk was established in 1998 after 13 women walked the New York City Marathon in their bras to raise money for breast cancer research.