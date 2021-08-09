Tributes to Islington scout leader and London historian

Published: 4:35 PM August 9, 2021

A scout leader who was the "epitome" of the movement for hundreds of youngsters has died aged 81.

Albert Pinching was a key feature within the 5th Islington group, which he became leader of in 1960, and also fulfilling committee roles for the wider local Scout movement.

Aged 65, he was honoured with the Silver Wolf honour, celebrating his services to scouting.

School friend Alan Griffiths said: “He was an easy going, compassionate man who endeared himself to all he met.

"He will be sorely missed by his many friends and particularly by the young people he supported and encouraged throughout his life.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Pinching, who lived in Chadwell Lane, Hornsey, was well known in Wood Green as a historian and writer of books about north London.

He worked as a plastic technologist for cable company BICC and then for BT in materials.

While Mr Pinching did not marry or have children, Mr Griffiths said: “He loved foreign travel and made lasting friends wherever he went, but throughout his life he applied his boundless energy to the care and leadership of others.”

A ceremony will be held at St Marylebone Crematorium in East Finchley on Wednesday, August 18, from 3pm.