News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Obituaries

Tributes paid to Islington D Day veteran who spearheaded Normandy landings

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:02 AM September 2, 2021   
Ken Watts in 2016 at the Menin Gate Memorial to the Missing in Ypres, Belgium

Ken Watts in 2016 at the Menin Gate Memorial to the Missing in Ypres, Belgium, dedicated to the British and Commonwealth soldiers who were killed in the Ypres Salient of World War I and whose graves are unknown - Credit: Dick Goodwin

Tributes have been paid to a D Day Veteran from Islington who has died aged 96.

Ken Watts served in 18 Platoon, D Company, 2nd Battalion of the Devonshire Regiment for four years during the Second World War, and on June 6, 1944 he was amongst the thousands of men and women involved in Operation Overlord, landing in Normanday on D-Day.

The invasion marked the beginning of the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe from Nazi control.

In 1947, Ken was demobbed and returned to work at York Way Motors near to Kings Cross, where he had started working eight years before. 

He went on to work there for more than 50 years, a member of the Islington Veterans Association and was involved with the London Taxi Trade, selling cab parts from the 1950s until his retirement. 

You may also want to watch:

He was also one of the longest serving veterans of the Taxi Charity, which is run by volunteer London black taxi drivers and has been supporting thousands of veterans of all ages since 1948. It arranges free trips to the Netherlands, Belgium, and France, for acts of commemoration and days out to museums, concerts, or fundraising events in the UK, to catch up with friends and comrades.

An officer who later served in the same regiment as Ken paid tribute to his bravery. He said: "The 2nd Battalion of The Devonshire Regiment formed part of 231 (Malta) Brigade which had already taken part in the invasions of Sicily and Italy and was specially selected by General Montgomery as one of the two 'Spearhead Brigades' for the invasion of Normandy for its spirit and fighting prowess.

Most Read

  1. 1 Unique Islington flat with refurbished WW2 bunker goes on the market
  2. 2 Finsbury Park murder suspect in court after woman’s body found beside major road
  3. 3 View from the street: In praise of Islington Council
  1. 4 Man dies in Islington flat fire 
  2. 5 National Youth Theatre’s Holloway Road HQ gets major refurb
  3. 6 Islington students begin return to school with on site testing
  4. 7 'They have lost everything': Islington author raises money for Afghan refugee 'welcome packs'
  5. 8 A3 murder victim named as mother-of-four from Finsbury Park 
  6. 9 Tributes paid to the Pink Lady of Islington, who went viral after bullying claims
  7. 10 Finsbury Park and Hackney men arrested after body found in undergrowth nearby A3

"The Battalion suffered 35 dead, and 66 wounded on D-Day alone. Later in the war the 2nd Devons were the first battalion to cross the Dutch frontier, ending their war deep inside Germany.”

Graham Pike, London cabbie and Taxi Charity volunteer, added: “Ken was a very quiet unassuming gentlemen who had been part of our fundraising collection team since the team was formed ten years ago and will be missed by everyone at the Taxi Charity.”

Ken leaves behind his wife of 10 years Eileen.
 

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

XR protesters in 2019.

XR to hold Finsbury Park carnival, as central London protests continue

William Mata and Pol Allingham

Logo Icon
Spa Green Estate

Islington Council

A look back at one hundred years of Islington Council architecture

Julia Mazza

Logo Icon
Recreation of The Nag's Head

Food and Drink

Recreation of Del Boy's Nag's Head will sell beer at '80s prices

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Anas Mezenner

Knife Crime

Guilty: Three teens convicted of killing Islington student Anas Mezenner 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon