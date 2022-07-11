Call for 'full and transparent process' over Ocado plans

Schoolchildren from Yerbury Primary School, Islington, at a 2021 protest outside the High Court against an application by Ocado - Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Food delivery firm Ocado is preparing a new bid to be allowed to use a site next to a primary school – despite calls from councillors for it to submit a full planning application to ensure a "transparent and fair process".

The online supermarket lost a High Court bid last summer to overturn a Islington Council rejection of its Bush Industrial Estate Premises in Tufnell Park.

A certificate of lawful existing use for storage and distribution was revoked by the council in 2020, following campaigning by residents and families from neighbouring Yerbury Primary School.

Ocado plans to submit a further application for a certificate of lawful existing use for the site, but six local councillors have signed a letter saying: "A transparent and fair process would be for Ocado to submit a full planning application for the site, setting out its plans in detail and being subject to a full, independent impact assessment.

"This would allow local people to have their say on the proposals and ensure the scrutiny that important plans such as these require. We implore Ocado to submit a full planning application, rather than exploring further loopholes."

The letter is signed by councillors Janey Burgess MBE, Tricia Clarke, Sheila CHapman, Satnam Gill and Gulcin Ozdemir, as well as council leader and Junction ward representative Kaya Comer-Schwartz.

They wrote that they are concerned about the environmental impact, and added: "We are also concerned that there would be a significant impact on Yerbury Primary School, with increased noise and air pollution, and that Ocado will bus in workers, possibly insecurely employed, from far afield, leading to little economic benefit for the local area."

An Ocado spokesperson said: “Ocado is committed to having a positive impact on the local community. This would be the greenest and quietest grocery facility in the UK, and we would commit to using a 100% electric van fleet – replacing the vans that currently deliver in the area – and install a green ‘living wall’ along the boundary (with the school). It would also create around 300 new jobs for the local economy.”

Local councillors are calling for measures including these to be included in a full planning application, but it is understood the company wants to make a voluntary commitment to the council.