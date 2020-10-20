Octopus Community Network gets grant to tackle soaring levels of food poverty in Islington

A community organisation which turns disused open spaces in Islington into vegetable plots is expanding its reach, to tackle soaring levels of food poverty in the borough.

Growing space. Picture: Octopus Community Network Growing space. Picture: Octopus Community Network

Over the next five years Octopus Community Network is set to create a further eight new growing spaces for communities to cultivate their own food, and to set up 10 new community food hubs offering healthy meals.

The charity claims Covid-19 has exposed “alarming levels” of food insecurity, and has already helped to address this by delivering over 40,000 food parcels of cooked meals since the start of the pandemic.

Octopus, which has already worked with communities to set up over 20 growing spaces and four food hubs, is branching thanks to a £186,400 grant from City Bridge Trust, the City of London Corporation’s charity funder.

Julie Parish, Octopus Community Network Development Manager, said: “People from outside often think Islington is very affluent area but in fact almost half the children in the borough are growing up in poverty, and when children don’t eat properly, it means they can’t concentrate and it impacts on their education.

“What we’ve found during the pandemic is that a lot of people are used to buying ready meals and the idea of cooking a meal from scratch is alien to them. We’ve had items like aubergines sent back because people don’t know what to do with them.

“We’re able to help people access healthy food without the stigma that comes with going to a food bank and to build up the connection between where food comes from and what’s on your plate, and there’s also a therapeutic element from getting your hands in the soil and meeting new people.”

Octopus will also offer food growing workshops at its Community Plant Nursery, based in a former play area off Holloway Road.

Dhruv Patel, Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s City Bridge Trust Committee, said: “Food poverty is an issue which blights the lives of millions of Londoners and particularly impacts on children, having a detrimental impact on their health and their life chances.

“As an organisation at the heart of the community, Octopus is perfectly placed to address the needs of its residents, helping them to access healthy meals and to benefit from the health and wellbeing benefits of growing their own food.”

City Bridge Trust makes grants of over £25m annually to tackle disadvantage in London.