Old Street fraudster who targeted 'vulnerable, elderly victims' jailed

An Old Street conman who "targeted vulnerable and elderly victims and defrauded them out of thousands of pounds" was jailed on Friday.

Musthafa Ali, 21, of Banner Street, was charged with two counts of fraud by false representation - he admitted the offences and was jailed for two years and six months at Southwark Crown Court.

His accomplice, Mizan Muhammed Ali, of Waldeck Road, Turnpike Lane, was charged with five counts of fraud by false representation. He was jailed for three years and four months at the same court.

Det Cons Ant King, from the Met Police's Fraud and Linked Crime Online (FALCON), said: "They masqueraded as police officers and couriers, and brazenly attended the home addresses of their victims to collect their criminal gains. The audacity demonstrated in these offences reflects the character of both defendants.

"I am pleased with the sentences handed to these two defendants. It means they are no longer on the streets and able to carry out further offences.

"I hope this investigation and court case act as a deterrent to anyone else considering targeting vulnerable individuals for their own financial gain."

Officers FALCON launched a probe after a 71-year-old victim was defrauded in Fulham in November 2018.

She was told her bank account and card has been hacked and used to buy expensive jewellery. The caller told her to go to the bank and withdraw cash, then return home and wait for a police officer to collect the notes for inspection.

Mizan Ali arrived at the victim's house later that day and took her money. She later fell for the same con again, before reporting both incidents to the police.

The following day she received another call, requesting a third withdrawal. She contacted police and an officer attended and waited for the collection to be made. On this occasion Musthafa Ali arrived at the address, and attempted to collect the money. He was arrested.

A vehicle driven by Mizan Ali was also present but fled from the officers.

Detectives examined Musthafa Ali's phone and discovered the address of the 71-year-old woman, and four other victims, in his navigation history.

Musthafa Ali was charged in relation to this case, and a separate offence of the same nature in Didcot, Oxfordshire in January 2019 committed while he was on bail for this investigation.

Mizan Ali was later arrested following the execution of a warrant - his mobile phones were seized and found to contain the addresses for a number of the victims. He was later charged in relation to all five cases which involved victims aged between 71 and 100 in and around the Kensington and Chelsea areas.