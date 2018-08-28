Search

Old Street pub raises £400 for St Luke’s Community Centre

PUBLISHED: 17:04 15 January 2019

The Britannia pub has donated over £400 to St Luke’s to buy Boccia equipment as a result of local Cllr Troy Gallagher’s Christmas quiz, Picture: St Luke's Community Centre

An Old Street pub has donated £400 to St Luke’s Community Centre so it can invest in an inclusive ball game.

Cllr Troy Gallagher (Lab, Bunhill) ran a Christmas quiz at The Britannia Pub, in Ironmonger Row, on December 16, to raise money for St Luke’s, in Central Street.

The Britannia landlord Brendan Cluskey and Cllr Gallagher presented services users at St Luke’s with a £400 cheque on Wednesday.

Cllr Gallagher told the Gazette: “I was absolutely delighted to be able to do it.

“I run on every year at the pub and it’s always generously supported by residents.

“I also want to say thank Brendan and his wife Dee and all the people at the Britannia for their support.”

The cash will help St Luke’s buy Boccia equipment for its Men’s Shed club. Boccia is a paralympic sport similar to bowls.

Last year the quiz raised money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

