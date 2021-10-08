One exit cleared on Old Street Roundabout as climate protesters arrested

Updated

Published: 10:35 AM October 8, 2021 Updated: 11:02 AM October 8, 2021

One lane has now been cleared on Old Street Roundabout, as police work to release Insulate Britain protesters glued to the tarmac.

Early on Friday morning (October 8), around 40 to 50 protesters closed two exits on Old Street gyratory, causing major disruption during rush hour.

Once released from the ground, the climate activists are being arrested and carried to waiting police vans.

Lorry driver Steve Edwards, who has travelled from Dartford, was stuck on his way to deliver cement.

He told the Gazette: "They've got to make their point but it's the wrong way of doing it.

"It's causing too many problems. It's stopping emergency vehicles from getting to where they should get to. It's quite selfish really.

"They're not getting the public behind them so I don't think they're getting anywhere with it."

However, Transport for London bus driver Robert supported the activists' endeavours.

Sat waiting in the gridlock, he said: "To be honest, I agree with them.

"A lot of big corporations are making trillions of pounds, so they are just making a statement."

Protester Karen, who had glued her hands to the floor, said: "We're aware this is causing disruption to the public, which we don't want to do, but we want the government to listen and start to take the situation regarding the climate emergency and fuel poverty seriously.

"These radical measures are a response to the radical situation at hand, there is an extreme climate emergency.

"This inconvenience is nothing compared to the serious inconvenience further down the line if our government doesn't take drastic action."

The Met Police has released updates on its Twitter account, condemning the "unreasonable disruption" caused by the climate protesters.

The force said: "We know that some activists have used super glue to frustrate our efforts and to delay Londoner's even further.

"We train for these scenarios and have specialist teams on hand to help remove people and make arrests. We will share more information shortly.

"Officers have opened up the slip road to the A10.

"Activists at Old Street, #Islington continue to block the road where a number of people are also glued to the surface.

"This is causing an unreasonable disruption to the community. Specialist teams are on scene and working to remove those protesting."

