Old Street roundabout overhaul moves to the next stage as roads change to a new layout

An artist's impression of what Old Street station will look like by next year. Picture: TfL tfl

The transformation of Old Street station and roundabout reaches a milestone tonight, as traffic moves to a new layout to allow construction work to move onto the next phase.

The road layout showing what Old Street roundabout will look like after the work is done . Although this appears to display a new seating structure, Islington Counci confirmed this is just a holding image while the winner is selected. Picture: TfL, Islington Council and Hackney Council The road layout showing what Old Street roundabout will look like after the work is done . Although this appears to display a new seating structure, Islington Counci confirmed this is just a holding image while the winner is selected. Picture: TfL, Islington Council and Hackney Council

TfL changed the road layout at Silicon Roundabout in May last year, opening part of it to two-way traffic - meaning it no longer fits the name.

From 9am tonight and over the weekend, the inner ring road will remain open with lane closures, but Old Street westbound and City Road southbound will be closed to traffic.

Then at 5am Monday those two roads will reopen, and the north-eastern section of the Old Street junction will be closed to vehicles.

The new layout will continue to separate cyclists from other traffic and will remain in place until early next year, when a final traffic switch will take place.

TfL, Islington Council and Hackney Council are collaborating on the colossal project to overhaul the outdated 1960s roundabout and to pedestrianise part of the deadly Old Street junction, where three cyclists have lost legs since 2015.

Work was supposed to finish this year but is now expected to be complete by autumn 2022.

From Monday until next summer, the station will be exit-only for customers on weekdays between 7am and 10am to allow construction of the main station entrance.

TfL says the transformation project will hugely improve journeys for the millions of people using the station each year, significantly reduce danger to cyclists and other vulnerable road users, and enable those who were previously put off by the roundabout to cycle there.

TfL’s project director Nick Fairholme, said: “Our work to transform Old Street station and roundabout will make a huge difference to everyone who travels through the area.

“The project includes extensive improvements to the station and will create a significantly more attractive environment that is much safer for cycling and walking.

Alternative transport options for people using Old Street station on weekday mornings are Moorgate station for the Northern line and Great Northern services, Angel station for the Northern line, or Liverpool Street station for alternative tube routes.