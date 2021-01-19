Old Street roundabout project moves into final phase

Published: 1:43 PM January 19, 2021

A major project to overhaul Old Street roundabout and station has entered its final phase.

Over last weekend (January 14-18), roads around the 1960s roundabout were closed and switched to a new layout - the final one to be implemented over the three-year construction period, which started from 2019.

From 5am on Monday (January 18), the right turn from Old Street west into City Road south has been permanently banned. However, the right turn from Mallow Street into Old Street west and City Road south has been reopened.

Transport for London (TfL) is expecting delays while drivers get used to the new layout.

It mirrors the permanent layout of the completed roundabout, though not all traffic and cycle lanes will be available straight away.

You may also want to watch:

TfL says the completed project is designed to make Old Street roundabout safer for cyclists and other more vulnerable road users, while creating a new public space and better access to the station.

Once finished, there will be two-way traffic through the junction, with segregated cycle lanes and bike-only traffic signals.

TfL is working with its contractors and Islington Council and hopes the project will be finished by autumn 2022.

The design for the new Old Street station entrance. - Credit: TfL

Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, said: “Old Street is one of the busiest junctions in London in normal times so I’m really pleased that we have reached the significant milestone of switching roads to the final layout, and remain on track to complete the transformation by autumn next year.

"It’s more important than ever that we make our roads safer for people walking and cycling to avoid a car-led recovery from the pandemic."

Nick Fairholme, TfL’s director of project and programme delivery, said: “Our work to transform Old Street station and roundabout will make a huge difference to everyone who travels through the area. The project includes extensive improvements to the station and will create a significantly more attractive environment that is much safer for cycling and walking.

“The next phase of the project will affect how some people travel through the area and I’d advise people to check their journeys before they travel to avoid delays."

READ MORE: Old Street roundabout overhaul moves to the next stage as roads change to a new layout