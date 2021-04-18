News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
70 firefighters tackle Old Street tower block blaze

Sally Patterson

Published: 7:13 PM April 18, 2021   
A fire at Godfrey House, Bath Street, Islington

A fire at Godfrey House, Bath Street, Islington - Credit: Sally Patterson

A fire broke out in a flat at Old Street on Sunday afternoon (April 18).

London Fire Brigade said 10 engines were dispatched to the blaze in an upper floor at Godfrey House in Bath Street.

It began sometime before 6pm and was extinguished by 6.30pm.

Police at the scene said there were no injuries and the cause was unknown.

Around 70 firefighters attended the blaze and an aerial ladder platform was used to tackle it from the outside.

