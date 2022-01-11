Omicron: London Art Fair rescheduled to April

London Art Fair has been rescheduled to April, “in light of the continued uncertainty and disruption caused by the Omicron variant”, its organisers have said.

The event, which exhibits hundreds of modern and contemporary artwork from international and UK-based galleries and artists, will now be held from April 20-24 at Islington’s Business Design Centre.

Organisers Immediate Live released a statement this week. This read: “Whilst we could have continued with the event as planned within government guidelines, we are keen to deliver the best possible fair for our galleries, sponsors, partners and visitors, prioritising the wellbeing of all of our attendees.

“The galleries are dedicated to delivering the same exceptional content that we have been planning for the past 12 months and look forward to you experiencing the line-up of talks, workshops and curated displays that we have scheduled.”

