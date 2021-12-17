We've created a map of house prices close to the schools in Islington rated Outstanding by Ofsted, including those near Ambler School (pictured) - Credit: Google

Living near the best schools is a priority for any parent.

Being able to send your child to a school that's outstanding in the eyes of Ofsted is often a factor in where families set up home.

With that considered, we've created an interactive map which shows you how much it will cost to live near one of the top 18 schools in Islington.

Highbury

Three of Islington's top primary schools are in Highbury.

Ambler Primary School and Children's Centre, St John's Highbury Vale C of E Primary School and Gillespie Primary School - which all have outstanding Ofsted ratings - are located within a stone's throw of each other in Highbury West.

House prices here will set you back somewhere between £790,000 and £1,380,000.

Houses around Highbury Fields secondary school - slightly further south - are a little bit cheaper, at £755,000.

Upper Holloway

Further north in the borough, Yerbury Primary School - where parents are currently battling Ocado's plan to set up a depot behind its playground - is also very sought after.

Houses prices here are amongst the highest in the borough, and on average a home in the Junction neighbourhood will set you back £1,037,500.

Houses near to St Joseph's Catholic Primary School - which is slightly further north - are a little bit cheaper, and cost on average £660,000.

Holloway

Grafton Primary School - another top Islington school - is in the heart of Holloway.

How much does it cost to live close to it?

That depends on where. The average price in the Finsbury Park area is about £600,000 - though prices can can vary from £546,796 to £625,000.

St George's ward is a short walk away, and houses there are little cheaper at £495,000.

Canonbury

In Canonbury, prices of homes near to William Tyndale Primary School in St Mary's ward are some of the most expensive in the borough, at £1,770,000.

Finsbury

Surprisingly, as you come closer to central London, prices around Hugh Myddelton Primary School are a little bit cheaper.

Homes in Finsbury will set you back about £487,500.

Clerkenwell

Further to the centre still, Central Foundation Boys' School and City of London Primary Academy Islington, are located close to Old Street tube station.

Homes in the Bunhill neighbourhood vary from £560,000 to £816,470, on average.