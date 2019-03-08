Breaking

Owen Jones attack: Three charged with ABH and affray after author and journalist assaulted outside pub

Owen Jones. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Three men have been charged with causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and affray after an attack on journalist and left-wing activist Owen Jones outside The Lexington pub in Pentonville Road.

James Healy, 39, of Portsmouth, Liam Tracey, 34, of Boswell Street in Camden and Charlie Ambrose, 29, of Brighton, will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

They were charged by postal requisition over the attack, which took place on August 17.

Mr Jones, an author and Guardian columnist, was celebrating his 35th birthday when he was attacked outside the pub at 3am. When Mr Jones' friends tried to help him they were also attacked.