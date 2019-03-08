Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Owen Jones attack: Three charged with ABH and affray after author and journalist assaulted outside pub

PUBLISHED: 16:48 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 10 October 2019

Owen Jones. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Owen Jones. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Three men have been charged with causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and affray after an attack on journalist and left-wing activist Owen Jones outside The Lexington pub in Pentonville Road.

James Healy, 39, of Portsmouth, Liam Tracey, 34, of Boswell Street in Camden and Charlie Ambrose, 29, of Brighton, will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

They were charged by postal requisition over the attack, which took place on August 17.

Mr Jones, an author and Guardian columnist, was celebrating his 35th birthday when he was attacked outside the pub at 3am. When Mr Jones' friends tried to help him they were also attacked.

Most Read

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Holloway man faces jail for attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing woman while his children slept in next room

Joseph Martelli. Picture: CPS

Man seriously injured in fight outside The White Swan Wetherspoons pub in Upper Street

The victim was left with serious head injuries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images.

Finsbury Park flooding: Thames Water stops flow of water, with up to 150 homes damaged

Flooding on the Kings Crescent Estate after a water main burst in Finsbury Park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police name man killed by lorry in Finsbury Park as Javaid Sheikh

A man has died after he was hit by a HGV in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @BrotherKaufman

Most Read

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Holloway man faces jail for attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing woman while his children slept in next room

Joseph Martelli. Picture: CPS

Man seriously injured in fight outside The White Swan Wetherspoons pub in Upper Street

The victim was left with serious head injuries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images.

Finsbury Park flooding: Thames Water stops flow of water, with up to 150 homes damaged

Flooding on the Kings Crescent Estate after a water main burst in Finsbury Park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police name man killed by lorry in Finsbury Park as Javaid Sheikh

A man has died after he was hit by a HGV in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @BrotherKaufman

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal Women busy during international break

Arsenal's Danielle Van De Donk celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

Finsbury Park coach Chapman pleased to keep momentum

Finsbury Park in action against Finchley (Pic: Remy Magnenat)

Islington boxers experience mixed fortunes at club show and National Championships

Islington's Laura Weis and Sunni Torgman (pic Reggie Hagland)

Storm will not blow us off course say England

England's Owen Farrell shakes hands with Argentina's Jeronimo de la Fuente during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Tokyo Stadium.

Laura Kenny to race at Phynova Six Day London

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists