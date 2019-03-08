Paedophile who made partners' Islington kids watch them have sex before abusing them jailed

General view of Blackfriars Crown Court in London. PA Archive/PA Images

A paedophile who made two Islington children watch him having intercourse with their mother and sexually abused them has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

The 61-year-old man was sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court yesterday, after he previously pleaded guilty to two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, and one count of sexual assault of a child under 13.

The paedophile, from Sheffield, was in a relationship with the mother for about five years and visited her at her King's Cross home, often staying over, and he also went on holiday with the family. The abuse didn't stop until the woman reported it to Islington Council. Both children have been taken into care.

During the sentence hearing Judge HHJ Mathieson said: "This was grooming behaviour of the most insidious and calculating type over months and years."

The woman pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and one count of sexual assault on one child under 13 on two occasions between December 2014 and March 2019. She will be sentenced in November.

The mother told police the abuse began when she shared a room with the paedophile and her kids while on holiday in Spain.

Tetteh Turkson, from the CPS, said: "The normal boundaries that keep children safe and separate from adult sexual activity were broken by these adults.

"This man was the driving force behind the involvement of the children in the sexual activity taking place.

"This case is unusual and disturbing and I am pleased that justice has been done. I hope the victims can now work towards coming to terms with what has happened."