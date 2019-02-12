Search

Pak’s: ‘Unique’ cosmetics business selling a Finsbury Park store for £250,000

PUBLISHED: 15:19 21 February 2019

Pak's is advertising one of its Stroud Green Road stores for sale. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A London-wide wig empire has put one of its flagship Finsbury Park stores up for sale for £250,000.

The leasehold for Pak’s Hair Boutique, at 34-36 Stroud Green Road, is being flogged by Liberty Estate Agents for an annual rate of £100,000.

Pak’s, which specialises in African and Afro-Caribbean hair and beauty products, still has two shops further up the same street.

It’s owner, Tanvir Hussein, wasn’t available for comment.

But Islington’s economy boss Cllr Asima Shaikh (Lab, Finsbury Park) said: “I think Pak’s represents a really valuable part of the diverse retail offer of Finsbury Park. They are unique.

“It has importance for our local community as well as the wider community – there are people who come to the area just to visit Pak’s.”

The sprawling cosmetics chain also has branches in Dalston’s Ridley Road and Wood Green’s Shopping City.

Pak's: 'Unique' cosmetics business selling a Finsbury Park store for £250,000

