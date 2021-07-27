News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Parkrun returns! Hundreds get back on track across north London

William Mata

Published: 2:29 PM July 27, 2021   
Pre-run briefing; parkrunners distanced and listening intently.

Pre-run briefing; parkrunners distanced and listening intently.

Hundreds made it to the finish line across north London on Saturday as Parkrun welcomed back participants. 

The majority of the weekly 5km events were back in action following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, and runners wasted no time in taking part. 

Highbury Fields welcomed 175 parkrunners with a new start/finish area on the lower field to allow for social distancing. 

Volunteers are also needed to make parkrun possible

Volunteers are also needed to make parkrun possible

In Finsbury Park, 307 crossed the finish line for the 510th event - the first after Covid brought things to a halt. 

Lorna Stevenson, Finsbury event coordinator, said she was delighted with how "smooth" the first week back was. 

“It was great to see a mix of old regulars and new faces joining us in the park," she said. 

“One first-time volunteer told us how she'd recently moved to the area and was excited parkrun was back so she could meet some of her new neighbours. 

“Several runners told us how they'd struggled with motivation during lockdown and were grateful to be back running as part of a group, getting carried along by the positive energy.”

Finsbury was another to make course changes to accommodate Covid precautions, as was Hackney Marshes. 

A spokesman for the latter said: "Great to see old and new friends back on the marshes last Saturday.

"Rain didn’t deter 218 to try out our new route and didn’t dampen any of the wonderful parkrun spirit. Look forward to seeing you all again next Saturday."

Hampstead Heath welcomed 174 runners for its first event back, while 148 completed the course at Gladstone. 

Alexandra Palace parkrun will be holding its first event this Saturday (July 31),  as Kaleidoscope festival took place in the park last weekend. 

All events are free, offer the chance to have your 5km timed, and begin at 9am.

To register, which one must do to participate, and find your nearest course, visit www.parkrun.com/

