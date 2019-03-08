Search

Peace World Cup: Jubba B team edges Muslim Welfare House for 5-2 win in Cally competition

PUBLISHED: 09:50 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 24 September 2019

Jubba B won the Peace Cup Football Tournament. Picture: Islington Faiths Forum

Jubba B won the Peace Cup Football Tournament. Picture: Islington Faiths Forum

Nearly 100 young men competed for a coveted football trophy in a Cally tournament that promotes community cohesion on Sunday.

Jubba B Team edged Muslim Welfare House to win 5-2 in the final of the annual Peace World Cup at the Market Road pitches.

The tournament was organised by Islington Faiths Forum with support from the council's targeted youth support team, Access to Sports, Junctions Road's Absolute Print Ltd and more.

Jubba Youth Community Association supports unemployed young people through sport, offering them mentoring, employment and careers advice. Finsbury Park Mosque's B team won last year.

Roz Miller, organiser of the Peace Cup from Islington Faiths Forum, says "We couldn't do this each year without all the youth workers, the refs, our supporters and other volunteers who come on the day to help deliver this tournament. We are really grateful to all our funders and supporters. What the young men get from this event makes it all worthwhile."

