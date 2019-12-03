Cyclist collides with pedestrian in Highbury Corner

A cyclist was in collision with a pedestrian in Highbury Corner yesterday.

The London Ambulance Service [LAS] was called at 3.32pm to reports of a road traffic collision.

Paramedics treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital. We await an update on his condition.

Mark Lyminster, who works in The Hen & Chickens Theatre Bar, said: "This poor guy was an elderly chap. He was just very still. He must have been in shock and it was cold, he was waiting a good 10 minutes or so before the ambulance managed to get to him. I could see his feet sticking out and [a] bike was next to him."

"This lovely girl stayed with him and gave him her jacket to keep warm. They put him on a stretcher and took him away."