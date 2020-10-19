Search

Pedestrian dies at scene of Islington crash

PUBLISHED: 18:36 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:48 19 October 2020

A woman has died after a crash in Islington. Picture: Met Police

A woman has died after a crash in Islington this evening.

Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision at the junction of Holloway Road and Windsor Road in Islington.

A female pedestrian has been pronounced dead, a spokesperson from Islington Police confirmed.

They said: “We are currently dealing with a serious collision at Holloway Road junction with Windsor Road, N7. A female pedestrian has sadly been pronounced dead at the scene.

“Please avoid the area as these roads will be closed for some time.”

More information on this as it becomes available.

