Pedestrian dies at scene of Islington crash

A woman has died after a crash in Islington. Picture: Met Police Archant

A woman has died after a crash in Islington this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision at the junction of Holloway Road and Windsor Road in Islington.

You may also want to watch:

A female pedestrian has been pronounced dead, a spokesperson from Islington Police confirmed.

They said: “We are currently dealing with a serious collision at Holloway Road junction with Windsor Road, N7. A female pedestrian has sadly been pronounced dead at the scene.

“Please avoid the area as these roads will be closed for some time.”

More information on this as it becomes available.