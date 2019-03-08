Search

Pedestrian hit by bus in Camden Road

PUBLISHED: 18:08 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:17 19 March 2019

Pedestrian hit by bus in Camden Road. Picture: @999London

Pedestrian hit by bus in Camden Road. Picture: @999London

A pedestrian was hit by a bus in Camden Road this afternoon.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called to the junction with Camden Park Road at 2.41pm, amid reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

Paramedics treated a man with leg injuries at the scene before taking him to hospital.

An LAS spokesperson said: “We sent an incident response officer and two ambulance crews. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a man and took him by road to a major trauma centre.”

Camden Road was closed but has now reopened in both directions, with ongoing delays expected in Kentish Town Road and the surrounding streets due to extra congestion.

The London Fire Brigade and Met Police were also in attendance.

