Pedestrian sustains 'life-changing' injuries after driver crashes into her at Archway bus stop

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries when a car collided with her at a bus stop in Highgate Hill. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A driver smashed into a bus stop next to Navigator Square in Archway last week, leaving a woman in hospital with life-changing injuries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision in Highgate Hill at about 11.30pm.

Police and paramedics found a "seriously injured" woman at the scene, who was treated there and then taken to hospital. She had been waiting at the bus stop.

A Met Police spokesperson added: "Another woman, aged in her 50s, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"The driver of the car stopped at the scene and was taken to hospital with minor injuries."

You may also want to watch:

There have been no arrests and police continue to investigate.

A bystander told the Gazette: "A woman was waiting at the bus stop and a car ploughed into her. She was under the car, after it smashed through the bus stop shelter."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We sent two ambulances, a solo responder in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART) to the scene.

"We also dispatched London Air Ambulance's advanced trauma team which consists of a paramedic and a doctor in a car."