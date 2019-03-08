Disabled pensioner has dog stolen while visiting father at Whittington Hospital

Mask is missing. Picture: Supplied Archant

A disabled pensioner had his beloved dog "stolen" while visiting his father at the Whittington Hospital on Friday.

Eddie Cann and Mask. Picture: Supplied Eddie Cann and Mask. Picture: Supplied

Eddie Cann, 57, left his 17-year-old Jack Russell, Mask, tied up to his mobility scooter outside the hospital entrance in Magdala Avenue at about 8pm.

But when he returned Mask was gone.

"I suffer bipolar," said Eddie. "It set me off. It was upsetting for me.

"He [Mask] is lovely. Bring him back please. He has separation anxiety so he keeps crying.

"He wails constantly [when left alone} and really loud as well.

"I had been down outside the hospital 15 minutes previously, then came back and my dog had gone. I've had him all his life. I'm the only person he has ever known."

Eddie says the hospital security guard told him they have CCTV footage of the dog being taken, but wouldn't divulge it directly and instead passed the information to police.

Mask was wearing a camouflage-patterned coat on the evening of his disappearance.

Eddie has reported him missing to police.

If you find Mask, call Glenn Cann on 05956 907601 or ring police on 101 and quote CAD 2726943-19