Pensioners at Finsbury Park care home enjoy 'beautiful' dementia friendly opera performances

Group of residents of Lennox House with Nazat Fikret who sang to residents and staff at Lennox House. April 9, 2019. Picture: Care UK © SWNS

Pensioners at a Finsbury Park care home enjoyed a "beautiful and touching" opera performance as part of a new music therapy scheme.

Neighbours living at Lennox House, in Durham Road, welcomed professional soprano, Nazan Fikret, for a performance last month - it was the third in a series of shoes organised at the Care UK-run facility this year.

The pilot projected is being led by Songhaven, a community interest company, which is running a dementia friendly concert series.

Sibusisiwe Moyo, home manager at Lennox House, said: Nazan delivered a beautiful and touching performance, and it was wonderful to see the emotion on the residents' faces. We would like to say a big thank you to Nazan, and to all the singers involved in the scheme for making a positive difference to the residents' lives. We're already looking forward to the next performance."

