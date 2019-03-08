Search

Pensioners at Finsbury Park care home enjoy 'beautiful' dementia friendly opera performances

PUBLISHED: 09:55 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 15 May 2019

Group of residents of Lennox House with Nazat Fikret who sang to residents and staff at Lennox House. April 9, 2019. Picture: Care UK

Group of residents of Lennox House with Nazat Fikret who sang to residents and staff at Lennox House. April 9, 2019. Picture: Care UK

© SWNS

Pensioners at a Finsbury Park care home enjoyed a "beautiful and touching" opera performance as part of a new music therapy scheme.

Neighbours living at Lennox House, in Durham Road, welcomed professional soprano, Nazan Fikret, for a performance last month - it was the third in a series of shoes organised at the Care UK-run facility this year.

The pilot projected is being led by Songhaven, a community interest company, which is running a dementia friendly concert series.

Sibusisiwe Moyo, home manager at Lennox House, said: Nazan delivered a beautiful and touching performance, and it was wonderful to see the emotion on the residents' faces. We would like to say a big thank you to Nazan, and to all the singers involved in the scheme for making a positive difference to the residents' lives. We're already looking forward to the next performance."

Care UK operates 120 facilities with more than 7,000 beds across Britain.

