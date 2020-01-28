Pentonville Prison getting new 'state of the art' X-ray kit to deter drugs and violence in jail

X-ray images showing contraband hidden inside people. Picture: MOJ Archant

Pentonville Prison is getting "state of the art" X-ray equipment installed as part of a government crack down on violence and drugs behind bars.

The crumbling Victorian jail in Caledonian Road will be among the first 16 prisons to get the new technology, which is due to be installed in the Spring.

The X-ray body scanners, developed specifically for the prison service, will produce instant images from inside the human body to reveal contraband, including drugs, mobile phones and weapons.

The government is paying £28million for the body scanners and Adani Limited has been awarded a multi-year contract to supply, install and help run them.

The technology is being rolled out at 16 jails with high volumes of remand prisoners, and will then be introduced across the estate.

Prisons and Probation Minister, Lucy Frazer QC MP said: "New technology is a vital part of our efforts to stop those determined to wreak havoc in our jails. These scanners will help to stem the flow of contraband into jails and allow officers to focus on rehabilitation.

"We're investing £2.75 billion to transform our prisons, creating 10,000 additional modern places, and stepping up security to cut crime and better protect the public."