Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Person dies after being hit by train at Archway station

PUBLISHED: 17:26 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 21 January 2019

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

Archant

A person died after being hit by a train at Archway station this afternoon.

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVAEmergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

A person died after being hit by a train at Archway station this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the Junction Road Underground station at about 4.20pm.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and a single responder in a car to the scene.

“We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART) and London’s Air Ambulance.

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVAEmergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

“Sadly, a person was found dead at the scene.”

The London Fire Brigade and British Transport Police were also in attendance.

There is a suspended northbound service on the Northern line between Camden Town and High Barnet/Mill Hill East but trains are running on the rest of the line.

One witness, Sofia, 16, was just stepping onto the platform when the incident happened.

“It was really busy,” she told this paper. “I was about to get on a train. There was a bang. I couldn’t really describe the sound.

“There was shouting and people saying someone had been hit.

“The station was evacuated – I was shaking and still feel worried – you hear about it on the news but never expect to see it.”

Liam Kane, 33, was on the train when the person was hit.

“It was sad,” he said. “Everyone [on the carriage] was quite”.

He said the driver called it in over the intercom, describing the victim as male.

“It wasn’t nice but I’m okay,” he added. “[I] was pretty disgusted with the attitude of people at the top of the stairs saying they were going to be late home now.”

British Transport Police have been approached for comment.

This page is being updated...

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 020 7433 0121 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train at Archway station

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

Tracey Wilson funeral: 1,000 people turn out in Hornsey High Street for beloved Islington teacher’s send-off

Tracey Wilson's funeral on Friday. Picture: David Winskill

Arsenal court Gunners hero Marc Overmars for new role of technical director after Sven Mislintat announces departure date

Arsenal goal-scorers Marc Overmars (left) and Nicolas Anelka celebrate with the cup after victory over Newcastle United in the 1998 FA Cup Final at Wembley. Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA

Fraudsters who ran Islington letting agency Crestons jailed for scamming tenants and landlords out of £105,000

Crestons was in Caledonian Road. Picture: Google Maps

Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat to leave

Sven Mislintat is to leave Arsenal. CREDIT: ARSENAL FC

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train at Archway station

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

Tracey Wilson funeral: 1,000 people turn out in Hornsey High Street for beloved Islington teacher’s send-off

Tracey Wilson's funeral on Friday. Picture: David Winskill

Arsenal court Gunners hero Marc Overmars for new role of technical director after Sven Mislintat announces departure date

Arsenal goal-scorers Marc Overmars (left) and Nicolas Anelka celebrate with the cup after victory over Newcastle United in the 1998 FA Cup Final at Wembley. Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA

Fraudsters who ran Islington letting agency Crestons jailed for scamming tenants and landlords out of £105,000

Crestons was in Caledonian Road. Picture: Google Maps

Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat to leave

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal court Gunners hero Marc Overmars for new role of technical director after Sven Mislintat announces departure date

Arsenal goal-scorers Marc Overmars (left) and Nicolas Anelka celebrate with the cup after victory over Newcastle United in the 1998 FA Cup Final at Wembley. Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA

Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat to leave

Sven Mislintat is to leave Arsenal. CREDIT: ARSENAL FC

Person dies after being hit by train at Archway station

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

Better Archway Forum submits rival plans to develop Archway Methodist Hall – and wants to keep it as arts venue

A sketch of what the Better Archway Forum wants to do with the derelict Archway Methodist Hall. Picture: Adrian Betham

Arsenal boss Unai Emery hails Gunners fans after outplaying Chelsea

Arsenal manager Unai Emery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists