Person dies after on tracks at Finsbury Park station

A person has died after falling on to the tracks at Finsbury Park station this morning.

British Transport Police officers were called at 10.40am to reports of a person on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.