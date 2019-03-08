Breaking

Andover Estate fire: Person dies and people evacuated from blazing Finsbury Park building

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Lucy Brown Archant

A person has died and people are being evacuated from a flaming building in Finsbury Park's Andover Estate.

The Andover Estate in Finsbury Park has been identified by Islington Council as having chronic damp issues. PIcture: David Holt/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0 The Andover Estate in Finsbury Park has been identified by Islington Council as having chronic damp issues. PIcture: David Holt/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

Police were called at 12:41pm, following reports of a fire in a residential building in Mingard Walk.

The London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service were also scrambled to the scene.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Residents are being evacuated.

One person [no further details at this stage] has been pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire will be investigated."

A bystander told the Gazette they saw a "person brought out onto the balcony" from "family-sized flat" who "wasn't moving".

Lucy Brown, who lives in a flat opposite the estate, told the Gazette: "I can see two fire engines, four ambulances and a few police cars. We have been told by one of the firefighters that someone's died and someone else is critical but we don't know anything what caused it [the fire].

"Looking out of the window, I just saw a stretcher - they put someone in an ambulance.

"Originally I looked out of the window and only saw one fire engine. My boyfriend is a firefighter [off-duty today], so I said: 'What's happening?'

"There was smoke coming from a flat in the Andover Estate, on the other side of the building.

"I never saw any flames, just smoke. I'm really confused. I feel like there's a lot of police cars."

