Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European
Breaking

Andover Estate fire: Person dies and people evacuated from blazing Finsbury Park building

PUBLISHED: 13:59 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 26 October 2019

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Lucy Brown

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Lucy Brown

Archant

A person has died and people are being evacuated from a flaming building in Finsbury Park's Andover Estate.

The Andover Estate in Finsbury Park has been identified by Islington Council as having chronic damp issues. PIcture: David Holt/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0The Andover Estate in Finsbury Park has been identified by Islington Council as having chronic damp issues. PIcture: David Holt/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

Police were called at 12:41pm, following reports of a fire in a residential building in Mingard Walk.

The London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service were also scrambled to the scene.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Residents are being evacuated.

One person [no further details at this stage] has been pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire will be investigated."

You may also want to watch:

A bystander told the Gazette they saw a "person brought out onto the balcony" from "family-sized flat" who "wasn't moving".

Lucy Brown, who lives in a flat opposite the estate, told the Gazette: "I can see two fire engines, four ambulances and a few police cars. We have been told by one of the firefighters that someone's died and someone else is critical but we don't know anything what caused it [the fire].

"Looking out of the window, I just saw a stretcher - they put someone in an ambulance.

"Originally I looked out of the window and only saw one fire engine. My boyfriend is a firefighter [off-duty today], so I said: 'What's happening?'

"There was smoke coming from a flat in the Andover Estate, on the other side of the building.

"I never saw any flames, just smoke. I'm really confused. I feel like there's a lot of police cars."

This page is being updated...

Have you been evacuated from the Andover Estate? Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Youngsters armed with machetes stop Holloway Road traffic in suspected gang fight

A file image of Holloway Road, near the Nag's Head Shopping Centre. Picture: David Holt

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

FOUND: Disabled pensioner reunited with dog ‘stolen’ from outside Whittington Hospital

Eddie Cann and Mask reunited. Picture: Supplied

Pedestrian sustains ‘life-changing’ injuries after driver crashes into her at Archway bus stop

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries when a car collided with her at a bus stop in Highgate Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Police release e-fit image after attempted rape in the Cally

E-fit of man sought by police following attempted rate in Market Road. Pictrue: Met Police

Most Read

Youngsters armed with machetes stop Holloway Road traffic in suspected gang fight

A file image of Holloway Road, near the Nag's Head Shopping Centre. Picture: David Holt

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

FOUND: Disabled pensioner reunited with dog ‘stolen’ from outside Whittington Hospital

Eddie Cann and Mask reunited. Picture: Supplied

Pedestrian sustains ‘life-changing’ injuries after driver crashes into her at Archway bus stop

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries when a car collided with her at a bus stop in Highgate Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Police release e-fit image after attempted rape in the Cally

E-fit of man sought by police following attempted rate in Market Road. Pictrue: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

England 19 New Zealand 7: Player ratings

England's Maro Itoje after the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi final (pic David Davies/PA)

World Cup: England coach Jones ‘not worried’ about favourites tag

England's head coach Eddie Jones during the pre-match warm up (pic Ashley Western/PA)

World Cup: England 19 New Zealand 7

England's Manu Tuilagi scores his sides first try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match at International Stadium Yokohama.

Andover Estate fire: Person dies and people evacuated from blazing Finsbury Park building

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Lucy Brown

Islington trio chase National Development Championship titles after semi-final wins

Islington's Sunni Torgman, Ruhel Miah and Tessa Jones (pic Reggie Hagland)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists