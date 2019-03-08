Lorry driver kills pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road collision
PUBLISHED: 14:11 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 24 September 2019
Archant
A person has died in a road traffic collision in Finsbury Park.
Officers were called at about 1.20pm on to reports of an HGV in collision with a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road.
Police, paramedics and the London Fire Brigade are at the scene, were a male pedestrian - no further details at this time - was pronounced dead at the scene.
Road closures remain in place on Seven Sisters Road around the junction of Wilberforce Road.
The lorry stopped at the scene.
No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD 3634/24Sept.
This page is being updated...
Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk