Lorry driver kills pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road collision

PUBLISHED: 14:11 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 24 September 2019

A person has sied in a road traffic collision in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Lorraine Pearson

Archant

A person has died in a road traffic collision in Finsbury Park.

Officers were called at about 1.20pm on to reports of an HGV in collision with a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road.

Police, paramedics and the London Fire Brigade are at the scene, were a male pedestrian - no further details at this time - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road closures remain in place on Seven Sisters Road around the junction of Wilberforce Road.

The lorry stopped at the scene.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD 3634/24Sept.

This page is being updated...

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

