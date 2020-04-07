Search

Archway stabbing: Whittington Park cordoned off after knife attack

PUBLISHED: 11:53 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 07 April 2020

Whittington Park crime scene. Picture: MPS Islington

Archant

A man was stabbed in Archway this morning.

Officers were called to reports of stabbing in Whittington Park at 10.18am.

Police found a 35-year-old man suffering from a knife wound to the leg at the scene.

He was taken to a north London hospital, and his condition isn’t though to be life-threatening of life-changing.

Police have taped off the park and remain at the scene.

No one has been arrested yet.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

This page is being updated...

