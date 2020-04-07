Archway stabbing: Whittington Park cordoned off after knife attack

A man was stabbed in Archway this morning.

Officers were called to reports of stabbing in Whittington Park at 10.18am.

Police found a 35-year-old man suffering from a knife wound to the leg at the scene.

He was taken to a north London hospital, and his condition isn’t though to be life-threatening of life-changing.

Police have taped off the park and remain at the scene.

No one has been arrested yet.

