Peter O'Loughlin obituary: Tributes to 'decent, loving person' fatally attacked in Camden Road

A man who was fatally attacked in Camden Road was a father, brother, uncle and all round "loving person".

Peter O'Loughlin, 51, originally hailed from The Burren in County Clare, Ireland, but he moved to Islington when he was 17 and fell for the borough, so never left.

Peter was a foreman who helped build the Gherkin tower and countless buildings around The Angel.

He "was obsessed with history and music" and was a "brilliant" guitarist, influenced by Bob Dylan, Bob Marley and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

Peter died of a bleed to the brain in hospital on June 26, after a drunken thug launched what police described as a "cowardly assault" on him, without provocation, in Camden Road on June 4.

Peter's niece Amanda O'Loughlin told the Gazette: "He was genuinely the most decent, loving person I have had in my whole entire life.

"Peter didn't care who you are or where you came from so long as you had respect and love in your heart. He never judged anyone because you never know what that person has gone through in life. He was so full of love and had so much love for his family."

Peter was one of 17 children and had two daughters of his own and a long-term girlfriend.

He was "very close" with his sister Anna O'Loughlin.

Amanda added: "He loved it from the moment he moved over here - he was always Islington.

"From the moment he got over to England he worked and paid his taxes, up until 2006 when he had his stroke. He was very hard working."

Amanda added: "I was crying and laughing at work today because I didn't know what to say [about Peter]. When Peter hugged you - we nicknamed him the rib-breaker.

"He meant so much to all of us. We all looked up to Peter. He was a family person."

Reflecting on Packer's plea, Amanda added: "I don't think it's acceptable at all that they have downgraded it to manslaughter. It's horrible. The pain was just starting to get better."

Mr O'Loughlin's killer Wayne Packer, 31, of Arlington Road, pleaded guilty to his manslaughter at Wood Green Crown Court on December 9.

Packer is due for sentence on January 23.