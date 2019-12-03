'Stop the tree slaughter': Petition urges council to stop Highbury Corner felling in light of climate emergency

Trees outside Dixon Clark Court. Picture: Joshua Hurston © Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved

Campaigners are calling on Islington Council to cease the "slaughter" of trees in Highbury Corner.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A petition with more than 100 signatures is urging town hall chiefs to reverses plans to fell seven trees in front of Dixon Clark Court, in Canobury Lane.

Islington planners approved designs for a six-storey block of 41 new homes, two thirds of which for social rent, on the estate last summer - leading to the loss of mature trees and a car park.

You may also want to watch:

The petition states: "Since the planning decision was made, Islington Council has declared a climate emergency.

"This is the perfect time to show they mean it by reversing, without shame or recrimination, a decision that, if carried out, will reduce green space and make local pollution more dangerous."

Cllr Diarmaid Ward said: "We are looking at the petition and we are genuinely looking at a way to resolve it. It's very important to build council homes but trees are also very important."

You can view the petition here.