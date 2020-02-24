Search

Pharmaceutical company suing Moorfields Eye Hospital Foundation Trust for £1.9million

PUBLISHED: 14:06 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:12 24 February 2020

A pharmaceutical company is bringing a £1.9million legal case against Moorfields Eye Hospital Foundation Trust over an alleged breach of contract.

SciPharm Sarl, based in Luxembourg, is suing the Trust in a case being heard at the London Circuit Commercial Court.

SciPharm Sarl claim the Trust has breached a contract signed by its former subsidiary, Moorfields Pharmaceuticals.

A spokesperson for Moorfields Eye Hospital said: "There is an ongoing commercial case related to SciPharm and Moorfields Eye Hospital. This is from 2011 and with regard to our former pharmaceutical business.

"We have refuted the allegations made and are preparing to defend the points raised by SciPharm through the appropriate legal process."

The Trust sold the business in question to Rayner Pharmaceuticals Limited for an undisclosed price in 2016.

SciPharm Sarl, which develops drugs to treat rare conditions like Orphan disease, did not respond to our request for comment.

