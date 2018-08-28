Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Memories of M.Manze: ‘The whole area has been gentrified’

PUBLISHED: 11:02 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 09 January 2019

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Archant

A photographer who grew up exploring Chapel Market and eating at it’s famous “Pie ‘N’ Mash” shop has documented memories of the business ahead of it closing down in March.

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh LongmanPictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Hayleigh Longman, 23, who recently graduated from Manchester University, used to go for a meal at M.Manze, which opened in 1911, with her grandparents, Walter, who ran an antiques shop in Essex Road, and Lillian most weekend.

The Gazette first sounded the alarm that Islington’s jellied eel institution would due to rate hikes in 2017 – but last month we caught up with them again and learned they are closing for good in two months.

“It kind of gets my back up a little bit,” said Hayleigh. “I brought this up in conversation with my parents at dinner the other day: we talked about how the whole area has been gentrified.

“We were talking about jellied eels and years ago they used to be a legacy and tradition – but everything that’s traditional is dying out these days, it’s a shame because the area is becoming more expensive and pie and mash places will probably become hipster breakfast spots.

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh LongmanPictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

“They have got the best pies. They’re crispy and soggy at the same time and the atmosphere is excellent.”

Most Read

Arrest made after Finsbury Park station evacuated due to ‘person on the tracks’

Finsbury Park Station was evacuated due to a 'customer incident'. Picture: Duncan Nielsen

Sophie Chapman: Police search for missing Islington woman last seen leaving hospital

Sophie Chapman is missing from Islington.

Inquest into death of Canonbury man stabbed to death in Upper Street delayed due to ‘safety concerns’

Jonathon 'JJ' McPhillips. Picture: Michelle McPhillips

Arsenal v Millwall in 1988: The ‘bonkers’ afternoon when violent fans terrorised Highbury

Arsenal v Millwall in January 1988. Police arrest a fan at the start of the match. Picture: PA

Community crowdfunding to give ‘amazing’ Islington teacher ‘the best send off possible’

Tracey Wilson raised lots of money for different charities. Picture: Tracey Wilson

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

#includeImage($article, 225)

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

#includeImage($article, 225)

Burglars steal safe from house in Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Spurs announce further stadium delays: Could their first match at the new White Hart Lane be against Arsenal?

Tthe ongoing construction of Tottenham Hotspur's new White Hart Lane stadium. PA

Doyles A enjoy emphatic success over Old Oak

The team from the Golden Lion face the camera (pic: Archway Darts League)

Wireless Festival promoter Live Nation withdraws appeal over licensing restrictions after deal struck with Haringey

The crowd at Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park last year. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire.

Preview: London Art Fair 2019

The annual London Art Fair returns to Islington between January 16 and 20. Picture: Mark Cocksedge.

Mental health patient falls through window at Whittington Hospital injuring someone’s visiting family member

The Whittington Hospital Picture: PA/Steve Parson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists