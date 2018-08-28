Memories of M.Manze: ‘The whole area has been gentrified’

A photographer who grew up exploring Chapel Market and eating at it’s famous “Pie ‘N’ Mash” shop has documented memories of the business ahead of it closing down in March.

Hayleigh Longman, 23, who recently graduated from Manchester University, used to go for a meal at M.Manze, which opened in 1911, with her grandparents, Walter, who ran an antiques shop in Essex Road, and Lillian most weekend.

The Gazette first sounded the alarm that Islington’s jellied eel institution would due to rate hikes in 2017 – but last month we caught up with them again and learned they are closing for good in two months.

“It kind of gets my back up a little bit,” said Hayleigh. “I brought this up in conversation with my parents at dinner the other day: we talked about how the whole area has been gentrified.

“We were talking about jellied eels and years ago they used to be a legacy and tradition – but everything that’s traditional is dying out these days, it’s a shame because the area is becoming more expensive and pie and mash places will probably become hipster breakfast spots.

“They have got the best pies. They’re crispy and soggy at the same time and the atmosphere is excellent.”